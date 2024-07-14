Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

PRF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

