Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.48

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.48 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 391783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

