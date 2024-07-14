Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 7.7%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 8,944,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,641,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

