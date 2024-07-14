iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 249,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 133,448 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $47.46.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.