iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.15

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 1507626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
