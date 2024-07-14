iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.19

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 8017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $697.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.