iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,492 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

