iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 321,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWM opened at $23.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

