iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

