iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 552,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 211,781 shares.The stock last traded at $152.87 and had previously closed at $151.27.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

