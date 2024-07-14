iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,354,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.