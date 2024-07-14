iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 201.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SOXX stock opened at $259.89 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.