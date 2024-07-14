Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISPR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $7.77 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.