Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Critical Contrast

Iterum Therapeutics and Inozyme Pharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Inozyme Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.65) -0.62 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$71.17 million ($1.37) -3.76

Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iterum Therapeutics and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.68%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -104.17% Inozyme Pharma N/A -58.74% -42.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Iterum Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

