JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.97% of JAKKS Pacific worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

