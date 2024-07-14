Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

