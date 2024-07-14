Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.47 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.