Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 1.2 %

CACI International stock opened at $439.23 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $442.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

