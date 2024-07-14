Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.