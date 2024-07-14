Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

RSPG opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

