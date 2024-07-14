JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 398,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

