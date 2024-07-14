JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

