Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kamada

Kamada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.