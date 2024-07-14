Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,639,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,119 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

