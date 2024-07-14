Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.28. 329,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 676,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

