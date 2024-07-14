Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.