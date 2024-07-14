Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.50 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

