LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
LNZAW opened at $0.24 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
