LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

LNZAW opened at $0.24 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.