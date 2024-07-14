Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issues Earnings Results

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %

LEXX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

