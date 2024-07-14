Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1,443.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

