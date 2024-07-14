Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Down 0.6%

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 495.60 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.43). 14,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 27,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £301.20 million, a P/E ratio of 627.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.09.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

