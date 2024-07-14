LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Up 2.7 %

LKQ opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.