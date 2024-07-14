Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Loop Media Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Loop Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Loop Media, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Free Report ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

LPTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

