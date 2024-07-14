LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $344.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.29), with a volume of 327896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.32).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £347.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

