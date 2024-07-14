LSV Asset Management Acquires 113,495 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

