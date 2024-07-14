LSV Asset Management Buys 17,100 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of Ecovyst worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in Ecovyst by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at $3,581,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

