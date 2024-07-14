LSV Asset Management Buys 35,395 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.59% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDP opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

