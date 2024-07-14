LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324,553 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Cfra upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.