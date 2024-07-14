LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

