LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

