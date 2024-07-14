LSV Asset Management Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 852.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,603 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitek Systems news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

MITK opened at $11.51 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

