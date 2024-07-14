LSV Asset Management Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,616 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.46% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 351.8% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

BHR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

