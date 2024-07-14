LSV Asset Management Has $8.88 Million Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

