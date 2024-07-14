LSV Asset Management Purchases 25,941 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Titan International were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 114,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Titan International Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.