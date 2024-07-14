LSV Asset Management Purchases New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,632,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $222.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

