LSV Asset Management Purchases New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $75.84 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

