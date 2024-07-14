LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.58% of Global Medical REIT worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.