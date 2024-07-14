LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.91% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $10,137,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $970.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

