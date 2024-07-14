LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Cabot worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 1.3 %

Cabot stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

