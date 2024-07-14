LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 183,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.